Moore County offering transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites; clinic set for Tuesday

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older several weeks ago and transportation is now available for those who need it.

Vaccinations were opened up to everyone over 16 on March 24.

Those who are 16 or 17 years old can get an appointment as long as a parent or guardian is with them. Those under 16 can not participate.

The vaccinations are open to all, but you must schedule an appointment.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, please call 910-947-SHOT (7468).

The hours of operation for the Moore County Health Department’s appointment phone line are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department’s phone lines will remain open until all available appointment slots are filled.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who have mobility issues can request to stay in their vehicle and get a curbside vaccination. That request must be made when making an appointment.

The health department is also allowing callers to make multiple appointments for eligible friends or family members who want to receive their vaccine on the same day and near the same appointment time.

Anyone who is having issues getting transportation to the clinic can arrange a ride through Moore County Transportation Services (MCTS) after a date and time have been set.

If you need transportation, visit MCTS’s website for more information.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Moore County Health Department at 705 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage and the Moore County Agricultural Center at 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at the Moore County Health Department.