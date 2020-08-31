Moore County officer saves man’s life during apparent overdose

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County police officer saved a man from an apparent overdose over the weekend, a news release said Monday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle arrived at the Robbins Police Department asking for emergency aid. A frantic man said another man was unconscious in the back of the vehicle “due to drug use,” the Robbins police news release said.

Lt. Jody Dunlap quickly jumped into action. He requested additional emergency responders and got his Narcan kit from his vehicle. Dunlap helped remove the unconscious man from the vehicle and began giving him CPR after realizing the man wasn’t breathing, police said.

Dunlap continued with CPR and administered a dose of Narcan. He gave the man a second dose of Narcan after not receiving a response from the first. Dunlap continued with CPR until the man began to breathe and regained consciousness, the release said.

Dunlap kept the man stabilized until EMS arrived. He was taken to Moore Regional Hospital and has since been released.

In the release, Robbins police thanked the Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium for the partnership that was formed in May. It said the partnership includes training for officers and feedback after Narcan is used to provide data.

Furthermore, the partnership allows the town to receive Narcan at no cost to the town, and provides resources for those in opioid addiction and/or recovery, the release said.

“We are thankful to have this vital resource here in Robbins,” the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: