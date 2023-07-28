CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As temperatures soar, Moore County will be opening a temporary cooling station at the Moore County Sports Complex.

The cooling station, at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“This cooling station offers citizens a temporary, short term safe reprieve from this weekend’s extreme heat,” a news release from the county stated.

Animals of any kind are not allowed in county facilities, except for service animals in the

performance of their duties.

Residents can also enjoy the Splash Pad on-site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water and

stay out of the sun.

People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and

ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

The county offered the following tips to deal with the heat wave: