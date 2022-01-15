Moore County opening shelter today ahead of weekend winter storm

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Department of Public Safety is opening a shelter ahead of this weekend’s winter storm that will impact the entire state.

The Moore County Sports Complex, located at Recreation Center 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage, will open at 8 p.m. Saturday to assist those in need before the wintry mix begins impacting the area, the local department said Saturday afternoon.

Anyone needing assistance from the shelter will need to pass a COVID-19 screening prior to entry, a news release said.

Additionally, anyone looking for more information on what the shelter will provide can contact D. Bryan Phillips at 910-947-6317, go onto Moore County’s Public Safety Facebook page, twitter, or official website.