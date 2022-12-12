RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State regulators asked Duke Energy managers Monday about steps they’re taking to enhance security following the attack on the substations in Moore County, but they didn’t give specifics in light of the ongoing investigation.

State leaders are weighing what actions to take in response to the attack that cut off power to more than 40,000 customers for several days earlier this month.

Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that while there are federal regulations in place that utilities like Duke Energy have to follow, the attack appeared “to be too easy.”

Local law enforcement officials said someone or some people shot the equipment at two substations in Moore County on Dec. 3. No arrests have been made.

Duke Energy crews working Sunday in Moore County. Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Members of the North Carolina Utilities Commission asked Duke managers about what additional measures they’re considering to prevent this kind of attack, if the people involved had unique knowledge of what to target, and to what extent ratepayers could bear the cost.

There weren’t clear answers to those questions Monday.

Sam Holeman, vice president of system planning and operations, said while the attack had a significant impact on customers in Moore County, it did not impact the broader grid.

“We’re gonna take the lessons learned out of this and come up with an action plan but it’s just too early to talk about the details associated to that plan,” said Bonnie Titone, senior vice president and chief information office for Duke Energy.

Titone added that a shooting reported last week near a substation in Ridgeway, South Carolina, did not appear to be connected to the incident in Moore County.

The attack occurred as federal law enforcement officials have warned about the potential for such attacks, including in a memo on Nov. 30. Click here to read.

Jon Wellinghoff, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told CBS 17 in an interview last week he thinks states need to implement new regulations as he called the federal requirements “very vague.”

“States are going to have to step up, like North Carolina, and they’re going to have to step up and actually prescribe for these utilities which substations and what they need to do,” he said. “It will be a fight but hopefully the governor and the State Utilities Commission can win that fight.”

He said utilities should put up block walls around facilities with chain-link fences and motion-sensing detectors with lights and cameras.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said there are steps that the company has taken in Moore County to increase security while investigations are ongoing.

“We’ll certainly be evaluating what, if any, additional measures need to be taken to secure those sites in the future,” Brooks said.

Utilities Commissioner Floyd McKissick commended Duke for “getting things done expeditiously” following the attack, but he has a “substantial concern” about what the cost could be for ratepayers.

Duke managers did not have an estimate Monday of the cost to respond to the Moore County attack.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get a fair accounting of the costs associated with this event and manage those costs in ways that keep impacts as low as possible to customers,” Brooks said.