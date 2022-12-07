CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who shot at two Duke Energy substations continues.

Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.

“When it came on today, I was like ‘hallelujah we got power,'” said Hailey Buck.

Buck’s power came back on in Southern Pines around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Task number one was throwing out all the food that spoiled.

“We just went shopping and we got $200 worth of food to help start replenishing the fridge,” Buck said.

Ronnie’s Chuck Wagon in Carthage served a limited menu when it reopened Wednesday. The restaurant got its power back Tuesday morning. Owner Ronnie Gray said he had to get rid of a lot of food but was able to give it to churches who were helping to feed people.

“Some of the stuff I was pulling out of my walk-in freezer I would look at my wife and say this stuff is still frozen,” Gray said.

Gray estimates he lost $5,000.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, if it had been on a day I had all my deliveries come in it would’ve been a lot of stuff in here, so the timing was pretty good as far as the loss,” Gray said. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

County leaders are urging customers to help out local businesses forced to close for days.

“If you’re dining out, you know if you were only gonna go out once go out twice,” said Moore County Emergency Management Director Bryan Phillips. “If you’re gonna shop and buy one package buy two packages, and order appetizers, order entrees, order dessert.”

Officials will not say if they’re looking at any connections to this incident and domestic extremism, saying they don’t want to jeopardize the investigation. Brooks said there’s extra security at the substations with the investigation and restoration efforts.

Officials are asking people who live near the substations to check their doorbell and surveillance cameras for anything that looks out of the ordinary, and if they see something to call law enforcement at 910-947-4444.

There’s a $75,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.