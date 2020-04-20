Moore County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, brings county total to 6

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County health officials say two more residents deaths are being blamed on COVID-19.
The two deaths were reported to the county health department on Saturday. Further information on the individuals was not released.
Moore County has now experienced six deaths attributed to the coronavirus while 95 people have tested positive for the disease.
There are total of 6,764 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.
