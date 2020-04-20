Moore County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, brings county total to 6

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County health officials say two more residents deaths are being blamed on COVID-19.

The two deaths were reported to the county health department on Saturday. Further information on the individuals was not released.

Moore County has now experienced six deaths attributed to the coronavirus while 95 people have tested positive for the disease.

There are total of 6,764 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories