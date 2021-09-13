Moore County school board cancels meeting in which mask mandate was to be revisited

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County’s monthly board of education meeting scheduled for Monday was canceled as protests took place over the district’s mask policy, according to a police officer monitoring the situation.

The Moore County Board of Education was scheduled to revisit its mask policy for students and employees.

Dozens of parents showed up Monday afternoon to protest the mandate. People were starting to leave by 5:45 p.m.

On Aug. 9, the board voted 4-3 to require face coverings for students and staff. That meeting was contentious as most who spoke during the public comment period were against a mask mandate.

“We want allies,” one speaker said in August. “We’re just asking you to make the right decision on behalf of our children.”

At least one person was escorted out of that August meeting.

Moore County School Board member David Hensley says Monday’s meeting was adjourned due to improper notice, something their attorney brought up in a closed session. It’s not clear what notice was improper.

There is no word on when the meeting will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories