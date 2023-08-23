SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools needs teachers, teaching assistants, bus drivers and more.

To fill the need ahead of the school year, the district is offering creative ways to get those positions filled.

They are offering job share opportunities with a flexible schedule in a part-time capacity.

Here’s how it works — the district says, for example, you and another employee would create a schedule where each of you work two days one week, and then three days the next, splitting the week.

Click here to apply to these jobs.