CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Board Monday night approved a controversial school policy called the “Parents Bill of Rights.”

It’s a policy modeled after North Carolina State Senate Bill 49 which involves the LGBTQ community.

Under the policy, school staff must inform parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change.

The school board passed it with a 6 to 1 vote — and a lot of public feedback on both sides.

“The only thing the parent’s bill of rights does is make sure that the parents know if a child — well some people call it transitioning,” said Robert Levy, chairman of Moore County School Board.

“We are not going to keep any secrets from parents. Parents will know. A child decides they want a different pronoun, the parents should be brought into that,” Levy told CBS17.

“To me, that didn’t exist to need to have this heavy-handed solution. It really feels like it’s targeted,” said Lauren Mathers, executive director of Sandhills Pride.

Mathers, who is also a parent, said she feels this will put the safety of students in jeopardy. She said parents are usually not the first people children come out to.

“Twenty-six percent of the kids who come out to their parents get kicked out of their homes or run away because of abuse,” Mathers said.

“There is a provision, a very important provision in the policy, which says when that happens our teachers, our staff, our principal is to contact children services,” Levy said.

“If there is a concern for negligence and harm now it’s escalating to CHP which could remove the child from the home and put them in foster care which could be and often is worse,” Mathers said.

A source told CBS 17 that students are planning a walkout for Wednesday, April 19. They will protest in opposition to the new policy.