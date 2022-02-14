Moore County school leaders vote to make masks optional

A board member not pictured to the far left also voted to make masks optional. Photo from Moore County Schools.

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County School leaders voted overwhelmingly Monday night to make mask-wearing in schools optional.

In the Moore County Schools Board of Education meeting, the group voted 6-1 for the change in mask rules.

The option of wearing masks goes into effect immediately, officials said.

School leaders in Edgecombe, Northampton and Franklin counties are also expected to vote on the mask issue Monday night.

Earlier Monday, the Johnston County School Board held a special meeting and decided to get rid of the limitations they had placed around the mask-optional decision that goes into effect on Feb. 21.

State rules require school districts to review and vote on the mask rules monthly.