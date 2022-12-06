CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday.

Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.

Duke Energy previously said it hopes power will be restored to the county by Thursday.

A state of emergency remains in effect for the county after intentional gunfire vandalism at power substations wiped out power for approximately 38,000 people.

As of Sunday, only about 7,000 people have had energy restored, Duke Energy said.

Furthermore, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields made a statement saying the perpetrator(s) had an intimate knowledge of the equipment and “knew exactly what they were doing to cause the damage.”