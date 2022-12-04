CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools said Sunday afternoon all schools in the county will be closed Monday because of a widespread power outage that officials say is due to gunfire targeting electrical substations.

This is after an outage has impacted close to 40,000 customers in the county.

School officials said early Sunday in a social media post that they were “communicating with Duke Energy and other utility partners to stay informed on their progress for restoring power.”

Around 3:45 p.m., school officials said some schools have power, but they have decided to keep schools closed on Monday because “all school operations” are impacted.

Here is the full statement from Moore County school officials: