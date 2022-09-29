MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools will be closed to all students Friday due to expected inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release from the district.

The district says staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes.

They can also elect to use available earned leave or take leave without pay, according to the release.

It says staff may work with their principal or supervisor on eligibility for leave or for make-up time.

Schools are expected to be back open to students Monday.