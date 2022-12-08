Moore County officials speaking during a news conference Sunday afternoon about the power outage. Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday.

Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.

The county ended its State of Emergency on Thursday after Duke Energy successfully restored power following a targeted attack on its electrical substations Saturday.

Approximately 45,000 people experienced power outages after intentional gunfire and vandalism damaged the electrical substations, officials said.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the county, along with the FBI, remains investigating the vandalism.