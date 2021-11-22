Moore County schools voicemail played role in moving meeting, using metal detectors, officials say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Schools Police Department is investigating a threatening voicemail left on a district phone number.

The expletive-filled message asks the district why it feels it can intimidate parents over its mask mandate policy and goes on to say “We are going to come for you,” and “We’re going to find your houses, everything.”

The district released the roughly 45-second message as part of the investigation, hoping someone will recognize the person and come forward. Click here to listen to the full voicemail.

Capt. Rodney Hardy with Moore County Schools Police views the voicemail as a blanket threat towards the board, not a specific member.

“We took it as a threat because it was directed, it was threatening in nature, we’re gonna find your house, where you live, the one place that everybody feels safe,” Hardy said. “So, therefore, we took it as a threat and there’s visitors that come here every day.”

The district said the call was made on Sept. 7. A few days later, parents protested the district’s mask mandate ahead of the school board meeting. The meeting was moved from a school to the district office, and had metal detectors due to security concerns.

Hardy said the voicemail played a role in prompting those changes.

“I was disturbed and I was worried of the staff and the security for not only the staff members here, but also for visitors that would come to board meetings,” Hardy said.

The meeting was ultimately postponed due to the short notice of the location change. Hardy said there are now additional security measures at all board meetings, including metal detectors and extra staff.

Timbree Person, a parent of a 10th grader in the district, uttered “oh my god” while listening to the audio of the voicemail.

“That is terrible, I mean why would you say those things,” Person said.

Jordyne Beers, a parent of a 1st grader in the district, called the recording “insane to listen to.” She said as a parent she is not concerned about it.

“I just think people are talking to talk because they need something to talk about, so I’m not really concerned about it, I think they’ll handle it,” Beers said.

Both parents said they were not surprised a voicemail of this nature was left.

“This right here seems to be the biggest, you know, opinionated situation and so, but I’m not surprised by it, I’m not at all surprised by it,” Person said.

Hardy said his office is not aware of any similar threats. He said if a court determines they have enough probable cause to make an arrest then they will. He said the case would go to a district court, and is classified as a misdemeanor.