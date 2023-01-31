PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Tuesday said 39-year-old Nicole Lowen was in critical condition at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill after being shot in the chest.

Fields also identified 42-year-old Jason Vuncannon as the man found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fields says Lowen and Vuncannon lived together at the Pinebluff home where the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Fields says investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.