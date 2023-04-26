CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is warning real estate agents, brokers and lawyers about a real estate scam.

Sheriff Fields said the scam targets the real estate community by an email indicating that a closing document needs to be reviewed before the home sale closing. The email then asks the recipient to click on a link.

The sheriff’s office said the link should not be clicked.

“Please review sender addresses, subject lines and be exceptionally wary of hyperlinks and attachments received within any received email,” said Sheriff Fields.

The sheriff’s office said to only open documents from known senders and double check emails for misspellings in sender addresses or subject lines.