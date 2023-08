CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and the Moore County Tax Department are warning residents of a scam.

In a recent report, a taxpayer received a suspicious letter in the mail. Sheriff Fields said the letter was not produced by the Tax Department and the taxpayer did not owe any taxes.

The letter received by a Moore County citizen. (Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

If you are in doubt, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-947-2931 or the Moore County Tax Department at 910-947-2255.