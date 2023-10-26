CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County Sheriff’s Office is warning people who live in the area of a new scam going around.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been getting many calls about people getting text messages about lost pets. They said those are scam messages.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who receives a text message like this to ignore the message and not respond to it.

They said to either call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office or Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services. Make sure if you are missing your pet to call 910-947-2858 and file a Lost Report with the local newspaper online.