Moore County soldier’s wife gets 3 years in prison for harassing witness in his rape of a minor case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County Army wife will spend three years in prison for harassing a witness in the investigation into her husband’s rape of a minor, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Shanynn Kemp, 52, of Cameron, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, 2019. Prosecutors said her husband, Daniel Kemp Sr., was an active-duty member of the Army when he forcibly raped a minor, the release said.

Shanynn Kemp “intentionally harassed and dissuaded a witness from disclosing to law enforcement information about the sexual offense.” Her husband was sentenced to life in prison on July 8, the release said.

Kemp’s sentence is three years in prison followed by a year of supervised release.

