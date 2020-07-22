RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County Army wife will spend three years in prison for harassing a witness in the investigation into her husband’s rape of a minor, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.
Shanynn Kemp, 52, of Cameron, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, 2019. Prosecutors said her husband, Daniel Kemp Sr., was an active-duty member of the Army when he forcibly raped a minor, the release said.
Shanynn Kemp “intentionally harassed and dissuaded a witness from disclosing to law enforcement information about the sexual offense.” Her husband was sentenced to life in prison on July 8, the release said.
Kemp’s sentence is three years in prison followed by a year of supervised release.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Moore County soldier’s wife gets 3 years in prison for harassing witness in his rape of a minor case
- Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other
- 39 charged in multi-county drug operation in South Carolina
- Study: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in NC
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now