PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County.

The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died from a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl that he got from the suspect on the day he died in July 2021, the news release said.

Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of Robbins, was arrested last week, officials said.

Officials said death by distribution cases are challenging and it often takes several months to charge someone.

“Acquiring autopsy and toxicology reports, conducting evidence testing, holding interviews, obtaining search warrants, reviewing phone and internet records, and so on — each phase of the process takes time, manpower and resources from multiple agencies,” Chatham County Capt. Ronnie Miller said in a statement.

Rush was charged with felony death by distribution. He was being held in the Moore County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Rush is awaiting a transfer to the Chatham County Detention Center.

“Our staff members take public health and safety seriously, and we recognize that drug abuse and addiction impacts us all,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said in the news release.

He is set to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Wednesday.