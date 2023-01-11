CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager.

Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a 17-year-old boy inside the residence who had been shot. The teen was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s investigators are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the persons involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 910-947-4444.