CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday.

On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday.

A State of Emergency was declared on Sunday and overnight shelters opened for residents.

Officials announced the State of Emergency curfew will expire at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The Moore County Sports Complex shelter will close at noon on Thursday.

During the outage, the county also provided shower stations and laundry units at the First Baptist Church in Aberdeen. These will also close at noon on Thursday.

Meals will be offered by Baptist on Mission from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be picked up at the following locations:

Hillcrest Sports Complex at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage;

Morganton Sports Complex at 100 Fire Lane in Southern Pines.

The meals will run through Thursday.

Meals offered by Baptist on Mission located at 503 North Sandhills Boulevard in Aberdeen will not serve meals on Thursday.

For more information, call 910-947-6317.