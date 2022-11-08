CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.2 million contract to make improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roads.

According to the NCDOT, the contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:

U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line

Old N.C. 2 from N.C. 5 to the roundabout north of Aberdeen

Niagara Carthage Road from Vass-Carthage Road to Holly Circle in Carthage

Old River Road from Priest Hill Road to Wadsworth Road in Carthage

Putnam Glendon Road from N.C. 22 to Putnam Church Road near Glendon

East Indiana Avenue from Fort Bragg Road to N.C. 211 in Southern Pines

Work could start as soon as March 1 and is set to wrap up by October 2024.