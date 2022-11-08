CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.2 million contract to make improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roads.
According to the NCDOT, the contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:
- U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line
- Old N.C. 2 from N.C. 5 to the roundabout north of Aberdeen
- Niagara Carthage Road from Vass-Carthage Road to Holly Circle in Carthage
- Old River Road from Priest Hill Road to Wadsworth Road in Carthage
- Putnam Glendon Road from N.C. 22 to Putnam Church Road near Glendon
- East Indiana Avenue from Fort Bragg Road to N.C. 211 in Southern Pines
Work could start as soon as March 1 and is set to wrap up by October 2024.