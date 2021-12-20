Moore County veteran who lost leg in Iraq getting new home

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A wounded veteran and his family are receiving a special present before Christmas.

The nonprofit “Helping A Hero” and Bass Pro Shops introduced retired Army Sgt. Joseph Bartel and his family to their new home in Aberdeen.

The house was specially built for Bartel, who lost his leg in Iraq. It is wheelchair accessible with wider doors, a roll-in shower, and other safety features.

“I don’t even know the words. Like I said, man, I’m assuming it’s like winning the lottery. Once it happens, it takes a long time to take in,” Bartel said.

Neighbors and community leaders were there for a ceremony to welcome the Bartels to their new home.

“We can never do enough to repay you, to salute you and say thank you for giving us our freedoms,” said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops.

Morris is paying for 10homes being provided by “Helping A Hero.”

Singer Lee Greenwood was also there to sing his song “God Bless the USA”.