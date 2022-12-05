SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — With power not expected to return for days in Moore County, churches, local governments and fire stations have started opening their doors to help in whatever ways they can.

Power went out Saturday night due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations, county officials said. More than 30,000 people were out of power as of Monday morning.

Southern Pines Police Department

Police have opened the C. Michael Haney Community Room. The room can be used by the public to charge electronic devices and get out of the cold. Anyone planning on making use of the room will need to check in at the dispatch window with a staff member. The department is located at 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

Southern Pines Public Library

The library was scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as another place for warmth and power. The building does not have internet but does have power. The library said librarians will be present with snacks, drinks, and board games. Visitors can read books while in the building but cannot check out material due to the lack of internet. The library is at 170 W. Connecticut Ave.

Moore County Sports Complex

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for people seeking refuge from the cold or a safe place to stay. The public is also welcome to charge devices there. The emergency shelter is operating at the Moore County Sports Complex at 155 Hillcrest Park in Carthage.

New Covenant Fellowship

New Convenant Fellowship in Vass is offering a number of resources for community members. Anyone in need of a hot shower, wifi, or power is welcome to their location at 1305 Hulsey Road in Carthage. The church said anyone who needs a place to keep their children entertained or even cook a warm meal for themselves is welcome.

Pinebluff Fire and Rescue

Pinebluff Fire and Rescue has bottled water and an area for people to charge their phones. They opened their doors 10 a.m. Monday. The department is located at 580 S. Walnut St. in Pinebluff.

Aberdeen Fire & Rescue Department and Aberdeen Police Department

Both the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department and the Police Department are open for the public to charge electronic devices. The fire station is located at 800 Holly St. The police department is at 804 N. Sandhills Blvd. The police department is reminding people to bring their own charging cords and bricks.

Pinehurst Fire Department

Pinehurst Fire Station 91 is open for people to charge electronic devices. The station will be open all week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 405 Magnolia Road in Pinehurst for those in need.

Eagle Springs Baptist Church

In Eagle Spring, the church is opening their fellowship hall for the public. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 460 Eagle Springs Road, the church is allowing people to use their wifi, charge electronics or just seek warmth. Hot coffee is also available to those who stop in.