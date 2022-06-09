MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County woman was arrested during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of McPherson Road in Cameron.

During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in them locating methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Hannah Kayleen Owsley, 23, of Spring Lake was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintain vehicle/dwell/place to keep a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious information to a police officer, and identity theft.

Owsley also had an outstanding warrant of arrest in Cumberland County.

Owsley was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond for her charges in Moore County. She is also under a $10,000 secured bond for the Cumberland County charges.

Owsley has a court date for July 28.