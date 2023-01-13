SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A female inmate was caught after Lee County deputies learned she hid drugs during her arrest.

On Jan. 6, Lee County Jail Staff found a female inmate, Brianna Marie Smith, 23, of Cameron, with fentanyl. Deputies learned she was concealing the fentanyl on herself during an arrest by another agency.

Narcotics agents arrested and charged Smith with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Smith will appear in court Wednesday.