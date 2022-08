RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner.

They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at the Exprezit on U.S. 1 in Vass.

She came to lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize of $71,016 after taxes were withheld.