CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County teenager is accused of shooting a gun into a moving car, authorities say.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Thursday announced six charges — including four felonies — against Nicholas Robert Weiss, 19, of Carthage.

He is accused of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen firearm along with misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

Weiss was being held under a $125,000 secured bond at the Moore County Detention Center with a court appearance scheduled for July 27.

Deputies say they received a report Wednesday of a gun being fired into a moving car on Seven Lakes Drive in West End. They arrested Weiss later that day.