RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For weeks, the Biden administration has promised more baby formula is on its way to the U.S. from overseas through Operation Fly Formula. CBS 17 is digging deeper to see if there’s more formula back on shelves.

We revisited the eight stores in Raleigh and Cary we went to from our coverage in mid-May to see if there’s more formula on shelves.

The Costco in Raleigh had dozens of bulk boxes of formula, a big change from when crews went in May when the store was completely out of formula that day. Wegmans in Raleigh was one of the only places crews saw Enfamil in May—a single box. Now, Enfamil was at most stores.

Last month, the closed Abbott Nutrition factory re-started production. EleCare and Alimentum were two brands CBS 17 crews still found hard to find, several stores did not have them.

Mom Brittany Wei said she still has to call stores in advance to see what’s in stock, but can usually find what she needs for her 6-month-old son Gavin.

“I’m just happy that, you know, he could eat and we’re good now,” Wei said.

She switched from Nutramigen, a hypoallergenic forumula, to Gerber HA because Nutramigen was hard for her to find.

It was also hard for CBS 17 crews to find in May. It’s still not widely available, compared to other brands, but crews saw more than last time. There were some at Wegmans in Raleigh, Walgreens on New Bern Avenue, and about two dozen cans at Wal-Mart in Cary.

Crews saw about two dozen large Kendamil jars at Target in Cary. Kendamil is a European brand that’s been distributed to Targets through Operation Fly Formula, according to The White House. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced there will be two more deliveries of Kendamil this month totaling about 200,000 pounds.

Signs limiting formula including at BJ’s, Target, Harris Teeter, and Wal-Mart are reminders the situation is not resolved, but Wei said it is an improvement.

“We’re getting Gerber, a lot actually, but sometimes they don’t have it like in stores,” Wei said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have information on the amount of formula North Carolina has received from the federal government, and said the formula goes directly to stores and health care providers.