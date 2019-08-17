More in central NC taking self-defense classes as tragedies mount

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As more mass shootings and tragedies take place in our country, many people are looking for ways to better protect themselves.

Jason Kelly teaches a self-defense class open to the public every other month at the Range Complex in Autryville. He said they’re filling up as current events increase demand for training.

“The biggest thing I teach crews and individuals is how to think,” said Kelly.

He said teaches people how to think in the most-tense and volatile situations.

“People are like, ‘I would do this, I would do that,’ but it’s so difficult to say what you would do in those situations, but what I help people do is in super close quarters scenario is how to own those scenarios,” said Kelly.

The class learns how to take control of being victimized.

The students are also given fake guns to hold onto during the training, and are taught when it could be appropriate to use them.

“I always tell my students, ‘Denial is not a course of action and neither is hope’ — I hope this isn’t going to happen to me,” said John Sherbert, training director and range manager at the Range Complex.

Their motto is brilliance in the basics.

“It’s not going to make you violent. What it’s going to do is make you alert and it’s going to make you hopefully less likely to become a victim,” said student Ernesto Leone.

Students learn to be aware and how to react in various situations, like how to shift and use body weight if confronted in a car.

Regardless of whether the skills have to be used one day, instructors said practicing them could save a life.

“To make yourself mentally and physically tougher every day, you’ve got to do things mentally and physically tougher,” said Kelly.

For more information on classes, visit their website.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now