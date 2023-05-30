RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friends in the car, texting, eating — they’re all distractions for teen drivers that can lead to tragedy. The time from Memorial Day through Labor Day has become known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for teen drivers.

“You’re driving a vehicle that’s several thousand pounds and it’s kind of a weapon when you get behind the wheel,” said Jamie Kritzer, spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Distracted teenage drivers can be a danger to others on the road and themselves. NCDOT figures from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2021 show more than 13,000 crashes involved teen drivers. Twenty-nine teens died and 2,600 were injured in those crashes.

“Teenagers, like a lot of us when we were that age, we kind of feel like we’re sort of invincible,” said Kritzer.

The combination of new, inexperienced drivers on the road and the general increased summer travel can make the next few months on the road a little dicey.

“We see a lot of teenage drivers who are killed in crashes and you find out that they were texting as they were in their final moments of life and that’s really sad,” said Kritzer.

Letting down your guard down while you drive can be dangerous for kids and adults.

“The little decisions that you make can be the difference between life and death,” said Kritzer.

Insurance companies are well aware of the risks of having teenagers behind the wheel. Because of that, you could see your insurance rates go up after adding your child to your policy.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, adding a teenager to an insurance policy can result in an increase ranging from 50% to a more than 100% increase in the parents’ insurance premium. That’s why experts say it’s a good idea to ask your insurance company about programs like good student or safe driver discounts.