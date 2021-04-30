More than 50 firefighters fight fire at wood shavings plant in Sampson County

FAISON, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 50 firefighters were battling a large fire in Sampson County Friday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in wood shavings at a pellet plant west of Faison and near Interstate 40 and N.C. 117, according to Sampson County officials.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire was still underway, however no structures were impacted, officials said.

The fire spread from the wood shavings at the Enviva Pellets Plant to woods nearby.

Authorities from the North Carolina Forestry Service are at the scene to assist.

No injuries have been reported.

A statement was later released by Enviva Pellets:

Earlier today a pile of raw wood material caught fire at our Sampson, North Carolina facility. The fire has been contained to one area despite strong wind conditions. There have been no injuries and no significant damage to the plant. As a precautionary measure, the plant was shut down. The forestry service is also taking preventative steps to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. We would like to thank the first responders for their quick response and dedicated support to ensure the health and safety of all concerned. The cause of the fire is being investigated and we expect to have more information concerning the root cause in the next few days; however, at this time, there is no indication that our plant processes were the cause.