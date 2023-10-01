MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From now until Oct. 8, local restaurants are being celebrated in Morrisville during the town’s Restaurant Week.

Over 20 local establishments are participating during in this year’s event. Special prix-fixe menus are available for lunch ($10-$15) or dinner ($20-$30), and other places are offering deals on drinks and desserts.

For those who prefer to dine at home but still want to experience some of the wide range of food offerings, Morrisville Restaurant Week has partnered with vendors at the Western Wake Farmers Market to offer meal bundles.

Visit Morrisville Restaurant Week’s website for all the restaurants and special menus.

Morrisville Restaurant Week participating businesses