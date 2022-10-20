MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Morrisville will host its annual Trick-or-Treat the Trail celebration at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway, on Saturday.

The free event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat along the park trail for candy.

Besides filling up their bags and buckets with goodies, trick-or-treaters can paarticipate in other activities such as sand art, caricature art, and balloon sculptures.

A DJ will provide entertainment, and food trucks will be available for refreshment.

The Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department will also be on site with a fire truck. Participants will be able to take pictures with the truck and pick up a free fire hat.

“We’re excited to once again host this popular Halloween celebration for our residents,” said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley. “We love seeing all the great costumes while our community comes together for family fun.”

Free parking will be available at the park with overflow parking available across the street at Morrisville Elementary School.