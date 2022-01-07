Most Harris Teeter stores to close earlier beginning Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning Monday, Harris Teeter grocery stores will begin closing at 9 p.m. until further notice, the chain annoucned Friday.

“We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” Harris Teeter said in a notice.

The change in hours of operation will not affect four locations in the Triangle: the Raleigh stores at 500 Oberlin Road and 3201-123 Edwards Mill Road, the Durham store at 2107 Hillsborough Road, and the Chapel Hill store at 2110 S. Estes Drive.