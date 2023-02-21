ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The mother of a 17-year-old murder victim has been charged in connection to the teen’s death.

Oniesha Lynette Branch was arrested around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. She is charged with felony obstructing justice and felony accessory after the fact in the death of her daughter, Quameisha Dashay Branch.

Oniesha Branch is currently in the Halifax County Jail under a $90,000 bond and was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest from the county, police said.

Quameisha Branch was considered missing when she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Feb. 10 in Northampton County, officers said. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the downtown area of Roanoke Rapids.

Based on the investigation, Roanoke Rapids police issued a murder arrest warrant for 27-year-old Marquette Douglas of the Garysburg area. He turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Feb. 10. It did not say how Douglas was connected to the Branch family.