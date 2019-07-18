Mother Nature deals central NC 2 extremes: heat and storms

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Mother Nature is giving us two extremes this week: severe storms and dangerous heat.

On Wednesday night a storm rolled through Johnston County, destroying property in its path, including David Letersky’s barns.

“I didn’t expect to see this. Not at all. Not the whole roof blown off,” he said while surveying the damage.

It was concentrated in one area, Steel Bridge Road.

“The roof’s off, the fans on the roof, everything is thrown all around,” he said.

His neighbors also took a hit. The metal roof was a mangled mess on one barn. The street sign was bent. The storm also knocked the power out.

Working to restore the electricity were crews from Pike Electric. The crew was dealt a different hand from Mother Nature. It’s one that includes less rain, but more heat.

“We do monitor the heat index to determine what will be the hottest part of the day and if it’s ‪2 o’clock‬ then we will stop right ‪at 2 o’clock‬ and take a break,” explained Pike Electric Area Supervisor Paul Fiske.

He said the crewmen also have hydration monitors to watch their water intake and they believe in breaks.

“If you feel yourself getting too hot, you know your body will help tell you what to do, Fiske continued.

There was another group also hard at work trying to beat the heat. Walkers and runners at Raleigh’s Chavis Park were working out before the peak of the heat.

“As the weather changes so does my routine because I have to take care of myself,” said Jacque Peebles after walking around the track seven times.

“I stay hydrated and cool. I’m not trying to have a stroke out here but I am trying to get some exercise in,” she said.

Manetta Graham joined Peebles on her walk around the track. She agreed that exercising early in the day can prevent heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

“It is good to come out early. With the heat up, anything can happen to you. You can faint. You need more water,” she said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now