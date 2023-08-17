HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup truck in Henderson Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck was making a left turn onto South Cooper Drive from Dabney Drive when a motorcycle with a passenger traveling east on Dabney Drive collided with the truck’s left front corner, Henderson police said.

Witnesses to the collision told police that the driver of the truck had a green light, while the operator of the motorcycle had a red light.

The collision remains under investigation at this time to determine all factors.

The operator of the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene.