RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and Raleigh Police Department were all involved in a chase that ended in a crash on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A chase that began in Johnston County involving deputies made its way into Raleigh where highway patrol and Raleigh police also joined the effort, police told CBS 17.

Officials said the chase ended after midnight on Interstate 40 eastbound near the Rock Quarry Road exit when the suspect vehicle crashed.

A portion of I-40 east was blocked off Friday morning as authorities investigated the crash that involved at least two vehicles, including a highway patrol cruiser.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a highway patrol cruiser with damage to the side being towed from the road. A pickup truck with front-end damage was also spotted at the crash site.

CBS 17 has reached out to all the agencies involved for more information, including what led to the chase, if anyone was injured and what charges the suspect is facing.

This story will be updated as it develops.