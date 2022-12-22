ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield.

The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse located on South Dennis Street outside of Enfield.

Deputies learned that a door to the warehouse was pried open and several power tools worth more than $1,000 were stolen. Detective Sergeant A. Wood and Deputy Sheriff D. Harrison recently located some of the stolen items at a business in Wake County.

The sheriff’s office said 46-year-old Jason Chatham Brickhouse of Wayne County was identified as the suspect who committed the breaking and entering.

Deputies said Brickhouse has a “very extensive criminal history” that dates back to 2002. His history includes convictions for breaking and entering, felony larceny, forgery and other felony and misdemeanor convictions related to fraud and/or theft from Harnett, Sampson, Wake and Johnston counties.

It is unknown if Brickhouse is a suspect in a breaking and entering on Dec. 14 from the Town of Enfield in which toys were stolen from a warehouse. The information related to the Dec. 16 crime has been passed to the Enfield Police Department.

Brickhouse is wanted and has outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and injury to real property.

He is also wanted by Community Corrections as a fugitive from Wayne County for a 2018 conviction of breaking and entering from Harnett County.

Brickhouse is described as a 46-year-old six-foot one inch 339 pound blue-eyed male weighing 339 pounds with brownish hair and a gray goatee. He was last known to live on Walnut Street in Goldsboro, and has associations with Harnett, Johnston, Sampson and Wake counties.

Anyone with information on the location of Brickhouse is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant A. Wood or Deputy Sheriff D. Harrison at 252-583-8201. You may also report information anonymously and get paid for your information by contacting the Halifax County NC Crime Stoppers.