Suspect in custody following hostage situation at Chatham County SECU bank, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody following a hostage situation at a State Employee’s Credit Union bank in Pittsboro on Thursday afternoon, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SECU, located at 35 Industrial Park Drive just off U.S. 64 Business/East Street, was surrounded by multiple law enforcement units after receiving a call referencing the incident, according to officials.

The area around the scene of the hostage situation was shut down for more than an hour.

Authorities said that hostages were held inside the bank but later released. No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear at this time if the suspect was attempting to rob the bank or what their motive may have been. Their identity has not been released and authorities have not said what charges the suspect will face.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

