Multiple Jordan Lake boat ramps, campsites could be closed for a month due to flooding

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Many boat ramps and campsites at Jordan Lake could be closed until the end of March due to significant flooding.

Flooding at Jordan Lake (Photo: NC State Parks)

According to North Carolina State Parks, the flooding is from heavy rains and water levels continue to rise, causing severe flooding in their campgrounds.

In an alert posted on the state park’s website, officials are anticipating “significant” maintenance challenges at campsites, beaches, trails, boat ramps and some picnic areas following the flooding events.

The flood level is 14.15 feet above the full pool of 216.00. According to lake levels, the water level is 230.14 as of 4 a.m. on Thursday. The water level hasn’t reached this high since 2019.

Ebenezer Church, New Hope Overlook, Robeson Creek boat ramps, and canoe access are closed. The entire area of Seaforth is closed due to water over the roads and boat ramps.

NC State Parks said it hopes to reopen these areas by the end of March but will open sooner if possible. You can follow here for the latest lake closures.

CBS 17 is expecting more rain to move into the area Friday and this weekend. Make sure you never drive through floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown.