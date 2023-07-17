OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people were stabbed in Oxford on Monday morning, according to Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford.

Chief Ford said police responded to three separate locations on Monday morning, all within minutes of each other, to people suffering from stab wounds. The locations included a McDonald’s and a Walmart.

According to Chief Ford, the suspect is a 21-year-old man from Oxford named Myliek Webb.

After a description was given of the suspect and vehicle, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle as it was traveling on Interstate 85 south.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Granville County Detention Center pending charges.

Chief Ford said the victims in this case, all males, were transported to area hospitals outside of Granville County and are in stable condition. Their names have not yet been released.

Police said the investigation is active, however, the stabbings appear to be a random act. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.