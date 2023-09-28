HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Numerous motor vehicle break-ins were reported late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-ins happened in the following areas of:

  • Warrenton Road,
  • Jacksontown Road, and
  • Jackson Royster Road.

It is believed these incidents took place between the hours of 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with video cameras in the area to check them at least during that time frame provided for anyone walking the area or slow-moving vehicles.

If anyone has any information please contact the sheriff’s office at 252=738-2200 or call 911 to relay any information.