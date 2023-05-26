ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Rocky Mount have arrested a man they say shot another man to death during a robbery.

Police said Friday that 21-year-old Sincere Davis was being held without bond in the Edgecombe County Jail.

Police say he is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death earlier this week of Lakendrick Powell.

Officers say Davis went to Powell’s house Tuesday night intending to rob it and shot and killed Powell before fleeing the scene. Police say ShotSpotter detected the gunfire and notified them of it.

Police say Davis also is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city’s police department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or text 274637 with RMPOL and a message.