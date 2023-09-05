ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are facing murder charges in connection to an altercation over the weekend in Rocky Mount.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, detectives were able to link 28-year-old David Edwards and 31-year-old Melody Shipman to a homicide that occurred on Saturday at 12:52 a.m.

It happened at 931 Tessie Street, resulting in the death of 39-year-old Jermaine Pone, police say.

On Tuesday, police in High Point notified Rocky Mount detectives that the suspects’ vehicle was involved in a high-speed pursuit and later crashed. Edwards and Shipman were taken into custody, police say.

Edwards and Shipman, who are in a relationship, are charged with first-degree murder. Both are convicted felons and were charged with possession of a firearm by High Point police, according to Rocky Mount police. Edwards was also charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, along with other traffic charges.

Both are being held without bond at a detention center in Guilford County.