NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man faces multiple gun and drug charges after authorities found fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and eight guns at his house.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Kenneth Brandon Pomeroy, 36, of Spring Hope is charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking of schedule 1 narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 2 narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they assisted the Nashville Police Department in executing a search warrant at 1580 Strawbush Court in Spring Hope because authorities were investigating reports of multiple guns being stolen in Nashville.

During the search, deputies found multiple signs of drug activity, and a second search turned up eight guns, 14 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of marijunana and narcotics equipment and paraphernalia.